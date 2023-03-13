Stephen Steve Hetico

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Stephen “Steve” Hetico, age 68, of League City, Texas gained his wings on Monday, February 27, 2023. Steve was born in Waukegan IL, the son of Rev. Robert and Rachel Pentinmaki Hetico. All four of his grandparents emigrated from Finland to the United States where they worked in the iron mines of Michigan and for the United Postal Service in Pennsylvania. Steve was raised in the Finnish Lutheran church. His father conducted services in English and in Finnish. Steve graduated from Carthage College, a small Lutheran college on the shores of Lake Michigan. He and his brother Bob were champion swimmers for the college.

After graduation, Steve began his 36-year teaching career, teaching every subject to 6th graders, and coaching swimming, track, basketball and football, in Waukegan and later in Clear Creek ISD here in Texas. He loved all his students and his favorite subjects were World Cultures and Reading. Even after his retirement from formal teaching, Steve was a teacher to his grandson Matthew, and with his wife Beth, he was very active in Matthew’s elementary school, League City Elementary. There, they both encountered many of their former students who are now teachers, staff and parents of students at the school. Steve absolutely loved that.

