FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Stephen Micheal Broussard, age 46 formerly of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long hard fought courageous battle against cancer. Stephen was born on September 20, 1976, in Texas City, Texas and was a resident of Friendswood. He worked for many years as an operator in the plastics industry and was Christian by faith. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton and Evelyn Haack, Orille and Agnes Broussard.
Stephen had a love for sports, especially baseball & coaching/watching his son play! Other things Stephen loved included music, grilling, pool days, the hill country & Frio. He enjoyed traveling & see new places but most of all he just loved spending time with his family & friends! Stephen graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1995. Throughout his school years he often was recognized as Student of the Month and Student of the Year. He was especially proud of receiving a Moody Scholarship and being selected to the Elks Leadership Camp. During his school years he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He was noted for his skills and talent in football and particularly in baseball where he sought to instill in others the habits and work ethic to succeed in sports and be the best person possible. His family was most proud of his sharing of sports knowledge from the many coaches he loved and with the youth in the communities of Liberty and Santa Fe.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Christi Broussard, daughter, Emery Broussard, son Mason Broussard, step-daughter Shea Lee and husband Mikey, step-sons Brendan Clarady and wife Ashlyn, Kai Sabin, mother, Jan Broussard, father, Otis Broussard and wife Shirley, in-laws Kay and Leroy Skaggs, Aunt, Jean King and husband Gene, cousins, Debra Rath and husband Matt, Valerie Hoffpauir and husband Kevin, Joe Broussard, Richard Broussard, step-sisters, Crystal Ioannidis, Mandy Menard, as well as numerous other relatives and friends who all loved him dearly.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, from 3:00 PM — 5:00 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 5:00 PM at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511, (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
Stephen will be greatly missed, gone too soon!! Rest in peace old friend!! Once an Indian, ALWAYS an Indian!! Say hello to my brother and the rest of them up there for me!!
