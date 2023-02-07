Stephen Micheal Broussard

FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Stephen Micheal Broussard, age 46 formerly of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by his family after a long hard fought courageous battle against cancer. Stephen was born on September 20, 1976, in Texas City, Texas and was a resident of Friendswood. He worked for many years as an operator in the plastics industry and was Christian by faith. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton and Evelyn Haack, Orille and Agnes Broussard.

Stephen had a love for sports, especially baseball & coaching/watching his son play! Other things Stephen loved included music, grilling, pool days, the hill country & Frio. He enjoyed traveling & see new places but most of all he just loved spending time with his family & friends! Stephen graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1995. Throughout his school years he often was recognized as Student of the Month and Student of the Year. He was especially proud of receiving a Moody Scholarship and being selected to the Elks Leadership Camp. During his school years he participated in football, basketball, and baseball. He was noted for his skills and talent in football and particularly in baseball where he sought to instill in others the habits and work ethic to succeed in sports and be the best person possible. His family was most proud of his sharing of sports knowledge from the many coaches he loved and with the youth in the communities of Liberty and Santa Fe.

Stephen will be greatly missed, gone too soon!! Rest in peace old friend!! Once an Indian, ALWAYS an Indian!! Say hello to my brother and the rest of them up there for me!!

