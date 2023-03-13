SANTA FE, TX — Stephen Glenn Horner, formerly of Santa Fe, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, at the age of 72. Born on August 9, 1950, in Duncan, Oklahoma, Steve spent most of his childhood in Michigan before moving to Texas City as a teenager.
After graduating from Texas City High School in 1968, Steve attended Sam Houston State University. Soon after, he began a long career as a Major with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, where he was a dedicated member of the police force and community until his retirement in 2000. In addition, he was the Director of Security and Fleet Management for American Indemnity Insurance for many years. In 2001, Steve became a Member of the Board of Managers of the Galveston County Emergency Communication District of the State of Texas. He also taught at the Police Academy at College of the Mainland.
He is proceeded in death by his wife Barbara Horner; his parents Cloyce “Glen” and Ann Horner; and brother Michael Horner. He is survived by his daughter Staci Kovacevich and husband Pete of Santa Fe and son Daniel Horner of Killeen; grandchildren Hayli Moore, and husband Ben Giese; Caleb Moore, and wife Lauryn; Christian Moore, Alex, Wyatt, and Charles Horner; sister Karyn Reyna; sisters-in-law Jill Horner and Debra Cole, and husband Gene; brother-in-law Keith McRight, and wife Trinidad; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve’s wishes were to be cremated and his final resting place, be beside his parents and brother in Oklahoma. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, March 18, 2023, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, in Texas City with a memorial service celebrating Stephen’s life at 11:00 a.m.
