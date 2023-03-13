Stephen Glenn Horner

SANTA FE, TX — Stephen Glenn Horner, formerly of Santa Fe, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, at the age of 72. Born on August 9, 1950, in Duncan, Oklahoma, Steve spent most of his childhood in Michigan before moving to Texas City as a teenager.

After graduating from Texas City High School in 1968, Steve attended Sam Houston State University. Soon after, he began a long career as a Major with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, where he was a dedicated member of the police force and community until his retirement in 2000. In addition, he was the Director of Security and Fleet Management for American Indemnity Insurance for many years. In 2001, Steve became a Member of the Board of Managers of the Galveston County Emergency Communication District of the State of Texas. He also taught at the Police Academy at College of the Mainland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription