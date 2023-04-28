GALVESTON — Stephen D. "Steve" Linton, 51, of Galveston, passed away suddenly in his home on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Steve was born June 16, 1971, in Galveston and was very well known and loved. He graduated from Ball High School in 1989 and was a superb employee at Kroger 302 (Galveston) for over 20 years. Bowling was something Steve enjoyed for many years and is where he made numerous lifelong friends. His Thursday afternoons were spent at Gloria's Lounge to enjoy his sports and many casino trips. A special thanks to Gloria Menard for taking him under her wing and treating him as one of her own. Steve lit up any and every room he walked into with his big smile, a best friend anyone could ask for.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Frances W. "Fran" Linton, Gene Linton; his biological mother, Linda Lee Linton; and his sister, Karen Linton.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen K. Inouye and her four children: Ashley Bailey (Roland), Michael Hernandez (Maggie), Jessica Hernandez (Francisco) and Bobby Hernandez; three brothers: 'C.T.' Linton (Beta R.), Gene R. Linton Jr. (Stacy), and Randy Linton; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Steve's family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2nd, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 3rd, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be 'C.T.' Linton, Ronnie Orman, Mark Napoli, Juan 'Lil Dey' Cardona, Joe Lopez, and Michael Hammill. Honorary pallbearer will be Randy Linton.
