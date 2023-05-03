Stacey Elaine Fontenot May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTON, TX — Stacey Elaine Fontenot, 57, went home to be with Lord on April 23, 2023, at UTMB in League City, TX.Stacey was born December 22, 1965, to David Lartigue and Loretta Fontenot in Galveston, Texas.Stacey leaves cherished memories with her loving family whom loved her dearly.There will be a visitation at 11AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church with Pastor Dexter Henderson officiating. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDel Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencerBiz Buzz: DiBella's building owner fights to save signs; Ziegler's Foods plans post-Harvey returnGalveston ISD breaks ground on $189 million Ball High SchoolTrustees to meet over Galveston superintendent's 'ladies' commentLa Marque residents oppose bid to rezone 2 acresFormer Daily News staffer Wesley Swift dies at 47Civil forfeiture 'best tool to fight crime,' prosecutor arguesCruise Terminal 25 in a $53 million renovation, officials sayCity calls firefighter comment 'new low' from Park BoardHotel Galvez still wants piece of Avenue P for a plaza CollectionsKemah holds 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Boat ParadeTexas City celebrates Cinco de MayoThe Grand Kids Festival celebrates 27th year85th Annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo wraps upGalveston County Fair & Rodeo holds auctionTexas City Disaster rememberedGrand-prize winner announced in FeatherFest PhotoFest contestGalveston County Fair & Rodeo continuesWinners chosen for fourth week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest Contest CommentedColumnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (62) Columnist cherry-picked his defense of DeSantis (59) Let's talk some truth about telling lies (52) COM’s Community Remains at the Forefront of 2023 Bond (45) School choice will win because it delivers quality (45) Guest commentary: U.S. economy might get ugly before it gets better (44) Guest commentary: Stopping mass shootings begins with each of us (44) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (42) Del Papa 'upset' about Bud Light promotion with trans influencer (41) We all should push back against toxic political dialogue (37)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.