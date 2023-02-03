Shirley McClain Benham

DICKINSON, TX — Shirley Diane McClain Benham was born Saturday January 11, 1947, at St. Mary’s Infirmary, Galveston, Texas to proud parents Raymond and Clara McClain. Shirley left this world Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home with family by her side in Dickinson, Texas at the age of 76 years.
Shirley married her high school sweetheart James Harvey Benham III “Jimmie” Saturday February 8, 1969, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Galveston. They shared one week short of 54 years of married life raising two children on Galveston Island. She is survived by her husband James Benham, daughter Kimberlynn Benham Jenkins and husband Craig Jenkins, and son Jamie Benham and wife Kathy Kovich Benham. She is also survived by grandchildren Stormilynn and Jody Jenkins, and Tyler and Luke Benham. Also, uncle Kenneth Rice, aunt Frances Freeman, cousins Patricia Krc, Lisa Fiegel, Jimmy McClain, Sharon Long and Cindy McGowan along with nieces, cousins, and friends.
Shirley was proceeded in death by her infant granddaughter Natalie Clara Jenkins, parents Raymond and Clara McClain, and in-laws James H. and Etta Mae Benham.
Shirley was raised on Galveston Island attending Rosenberg Elementary and Stephen F. Austin Junior High Schools. Shirley graduated from Ball High School with the class of 1965 and graduated from Juliet Gibson Career School, Houston, Texas in 1966. Shirley was a past member of Rainbow for Girls and Order of Eastern Star. She was Past President of the Antique Show and Gardening Club, a member of the Galveston Women’s Bowling Association (GWB) and The Sunriser’s League.
Shirley’s community service included: Volunteering at St Patrick’s Elementary School; PTA Parker Elementary School; Weis Middle School and Ball High Schools; Cub Scout Den Mother at Parker Elementary School; Girl Scouts; Ball High School Band Booster Club.
Shirley was raised in First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Galveston. Following Hurricane Ike, Shirley and Jimmie relocated to Dickinson, Texas where she became a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Shirley thoroughly enjoyed watching (hollering for) the Houston Astros, caring for her flowers, coloring, working cross word puzzles, and tending to her pets Harper, Sandy and Peppy. Throughout the years James and Shirley enjoyed traveling with their children and later spoiling and traveling with grandchildren.
Family will receive guests for a visitation on Friday, February 10th at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City beginning at 4:00pm. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 11th at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City beginning at 9:30am. Grave side rites will follow at Galveston Memorial Park cemetery in Hitchcock, TX. Serving as pallbearers will be Gustavo “Gus” Ponce, Amador “Dilla” Lozano, Jimmy Norris, Dwight Kovich, Craig Ashton and Chief Walter Braun. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Krc, Charles Long, Jody Norris, Mark “Bubba” Fortini, and Bryan Fisher. Shirley requested “In Lieu of Flowers” donations be made to The Shriners’ Hospital for Children, 815 Market Street, Galveston, TX 77550 or a charity of your choice.
Sincere thanks are extended to Shirley’s medical team: Tejinder Ahuja, MD; Majd Alnas, MD; Niraj Choudhary, MD, Smriti Choudhary, MD, and Edward Wheeler, MD for their professional services extended over the years keeping Shirley moving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.