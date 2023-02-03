Shirley McClain Benham

DICKINSON, TX — Shirley Diane McClain Benham was born Saturday January 11, 1947, at St. Mary’s Infirmary, Galveston, Texas to proud parents Raymond and Clara McClain. Shirley left this world Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at her home with family by her side in Dickinson, Texas at the age of 76 years.

Shirley married her high school sweetheart James Harvey Benham III “Jimmie” Saturday February 8, 1969, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, Galveston. They shared one week short of 54 years of married life raising two children on Galveston Island. She is survived by her husband James Benham, daughter Kimberlynn Benham Jenkins and husband Craig Jenkins, and son Jamie Benham and wife Kathy Kovich Benham. She is also survived by grandchildren Stormilynn and Jody Jenkins, and Tyler and Luke Benham. Also, uncle Kenneth Rice, aunt Frances Freeman, cousins Patricia Krc, Lisa Fiegel, Jimmy McClain, Sharon Long and Cindy McGowan along with nieces, cousins, and friends.

