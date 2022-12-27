GALVESTON, TX — Sheran Case of Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston passed away at the age of 81 after a hard fought battle with cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30 pm at First Congregational Church, 10840 Beinhorn Rd, Houston, TX 77024. Tamara Franks of High Country United Church of Christ will be officiating. Reception will follow the memorial service at the church.
Sheran was born on May 5th, 1941 in Corpus Christi. She graduated from W.B. Ray High school in 1959. She was a member of the Ray Texan Marching band. She pursued a career in accounting at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi and later earned her degree in accounting from the University of Corpus Christi (UCC) now known as TAMUCC.
Sheran is preceded in death by her husband Jack and her parents WB and Ruth Willson. She is survived by her children Brenda Case, her daughter Jazmin (Matt) Ryan and their daughter Rebekah, Sandy (Kent) Fleshner and their daughter Tori (Matt) Upshaw, Jack (Jarred Sulak) Case and Lynda (Jen Powis) Case and their children Dylan Powis-Case and Aiden Powis-Case, as well as her sisters Paula Sue Willson and Marilyn (Steve) Ellison and niece Amanda Kadlecek and her daughter Sophia Kadlecek.
Sheran adored her family and loved being with them, either traveling to places she'd always dreamed of going or just being home visiting. She and her sisters loved to take "sisters' trips" - always lots of love and laughter. But what she loved most was being outdoors, either working in her yard, visiting with neighbors and feeding her family of turtles, or being on the beach. She volunteered for the Sea Turtle Rescue and Restoration at Padre Island National Seashore and Galveston beach looking for turtle nests and keeping the eggs safe.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research. This was an organization that Sheran worked with for many years, patrolling the beach to find Kemp's Ridley sea turtle nests to help preserve the endangered species. She was very passionate about their cause. Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research. To donate online go to https://give.am/TurtleResearchNOW. Or, make the checks payable to "Texas A&M Foundation" and include on the memo "05-58620 Turtle Research, in honor of Sheran Case" then mail it to the following address: Texas A&M University at Galveston, Attn: Development - Alice Maffay, P.O. Box 1675, Galveston, TX 77553-1675
The family wishes to thank Sheran's wonderful medical team and the staff at Houston Methodist Hospital in Katy. And a big thank you to her nurse Hilary Harris with Home Health Resources and the team from Three Oaks Hospice.
