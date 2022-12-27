Sheran Case

GALVESTON, TX — Sheran Case of Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston passed away at the age of 81 after a hard fought battle with cancer on Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by family.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30 pm at First Congregational Church, 10840 Beinhorn Rd, Houston, TX 77024. Tamara Franks of High Country United Church of Christ will be officiating. Reception will follow the memorial service at the church.

