HITCHCOCK, TX — Mrs. Sheila Rosalind Meier passed away from this life Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023, in Hitchcock.
Sheila was born in Hammond, Indiana on October 20, 1948, to Victor and Virginia (Kleen) Oberg. Sheila's family moved south and found their way to Hitchcock. It was here that she met the love of her life, Ron Meier and the couple married in 1968. They enjoyed traveling to places such as the United States, Canada and Europe, often with family and friends. Sheila's major passions in life were her faith, her family and teaching math. She received her master's degree in mathematics from University of Houston Clear Lake and started a long career in the educational system. She worked a combined 24 years for Santa Fe ISD and Manvel ISD and went on to teach as an adjunct professor at College of the Mainland, retiring in 2021. Sheila devoted herself to her students and always went the extra mile for their education. She also tutored students in the community and would often end up tutoring their children as well. Sheila had a great love for the Lord. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church - where she was a part of the Knotty Ladies quilting group and Peace Lutheran Church - where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter who made countless items for family, friends, and those in need. Sheila was a loving mother, kind grandmother and devoted wife who will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alan Oberg; niece and goddaughter, Miranda Adams.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 55 years, Ronald Meier; sons, Kevin Meier and wife, Julie, David Meier; daughter, Erin Young and husband, Eric; sisters, Victoria Brown and husband, Clifford, Linda Kolodecik and husband, David, Carolyn Adams and husband, Kenneth; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Karen Meier; sister-in-law, Kelly Oberg; grandchildren, Garrett, Lauren, Sydni, Blake, Avery and Jayke; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Petering officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Sheila's name to Hope Lutheran Church, 1804 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
