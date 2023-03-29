Sheila Annette Sledge-Tarpley

TEXAS CITY, TX — Sheila was born on May 10, 1962 in Texas City to David Williams and Jurline Rogers. She was a 1980 graduate of Texas City High School. She was baptized at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. M. C. Bridges. She was currently a devoted member of Meadowbrook First Baptist Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Where she served with several ministries to help build up the kingdom of God. She was a noble woman of grace; her love, wisdom and compassion will be enormously missed by all.
On March 22, 2023, Sheila transitioned from her earthly life into her eternal life. She is preceded in death by son, Lorenzo X. Young, parents, and other loved ones. Her legacy will live on through her husband, Rev. Ronnie Tarpley, Sr.; children, Bryan Sledge, Blake and Jessie Sledge, James M. Williams, Gabrielle Warden Tarpley; grandchildren, Bryan Sledge Jr., Caaliyah Turner, Jayden Sledge, Bailey Sledge, Camora Sledge, and Armani Williams; siblings, Willie Mae Sledge, Michael & Lucinda Sledge, Loretta Sledge, Judith & Terry Allen Sr., Cheryl Sledge, Lorita & Thomas Bumpass Jr., Benjamin Hancock, Carolyn Allen, Inge Stovall, David Williams Jr., and Keflynn Hudson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday March 31, 2023 at 6pm until 9pm. There will be a second visitation held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:30am with a chapel service to begin at 9:30am. All services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
