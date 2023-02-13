TEXAS CITY, TX — Sharon Ann Johnson- Gilmore, aged 54 passed away on February 8, 2023. She was the partner of Sidney Williams. They shared 20 years of partnership together.
Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Jermaine “Tootie” Johnson, and Johnnie Johnson III. She graduated from La Marque High School, she also earned her cosmetology license.
She will be remembered for her charisma, loving spirit, caring heart, big personality, and dedication to making sure the people she loved were always taken care of.
She was predeceased by father Johnnie Johnson III, sister Elnita “Beatle” Johnson and her pet dog Jazz.
She is survived by her partner Sidney Williams; mother Jermaine “Tootie” Johnson; children Joseph Gilmore (Delayna), Kevin Parker and Tevin Parker; grandchildren Jalaine Gilmore and Janae Gilmore; siblings Jackqueline Leight, Johnnie Johnson IV (Karen), and Tracy Nunn (Raymond); nieces and nephews Roiel McInnis, Tahir McInnis, Krystal Tealer, Johnnie Johnson V, Christian Johnson, Lauryn Campbell, Kaitlyn Johnson and Sasha Campbell; aunts Jeanne Stewart and Myrtis Richard; godparents Curtis Richard and Michelle Richard; great nieces and nephews Anthony Smith, Jade Smith, Xavier Smith, Elijah McInnis, Rome Johnson, and Johnnie Johnson VI; god sisters Renée Overshown and Brandi Overshown; and a host of cousins and more family.
The visitation will be held from 9am-11am on Wednesday February 15th, 2023 at Carnes Funeral Home- 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, Texas 77591. The funeral service will be from 11am-12:30pm at Carnes Funeral Home- 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, Texas 77591. The internment will be at St. Martin/Holy Family Catholic Cemetery- 503 FM 1942, Crosby, Texas 77532.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.