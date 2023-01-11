Shannon Lorraine Hardin

TEXAS CITY, TX — Shannon Lorraine Hardin beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend to all and her Baby Girl Dakota Lynette Bickerstaff both passed away unexpectedly on January 7th, 2023 at UTMB Health Care in Webster, Texas. Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday January 14, 2023 with visitation beginning at 9:00am at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 I-45 N Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.

Shannon was born on March 27th, 1996 to Tammy Lynette and Jim Wesley Hardin in Galveston, Texas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription