TEXAS CITY, TX — Shannon Lorraine Hardin beloved daughter, sister, mother and friend to all and her Baby Girl Dakota Lynette Bickerstaff both passed away unexpectedly on January 7th, 2023 at UTMB Health Care in Webster, Texas. Funeral services are 10:00am Saturday January 14, 2023 with visitation beginning at 9:00am at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 I-45 N Texas City, Texas. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Shannon was born on March 27th, 1996 to Tammy Lynette and Jim Wesley Hardin in Galveston, Texas.
Shannon is survived by her daughter Leighla Louise Bickerstaff and fiancé Dakota “Cody” Bickerstaff. Her mother Tammy Lynette Romines and Stepfather Frank and Father Jim Wesley Hardin. Brothers Lynn Wesley Hardin, Dylan Layne Hardin (Jessica) and Trent Romines. Grandparents Danny and Hope Sheppard and Grandfather Lane Hardin.
Baby Dakota Lynette is survived by her father Dakota “Cody” Bickerstaff and big sisters Charlotte Louise and Leighla Louise Bickerstaff. Grandparents Roger and Valerie Bickerstaff , Frank and Tammy Romines, grandfather Jim Hardin, great grandparents, Danny and Hope Sheppard ,Aunt Haley Louise Bickerstaff, uncles Lynn Hardin, Dylan Hardin, and Trent Romines. Both mother and child are also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Shannon graduated from Santa Fe High School and then went on to College of the Mainland to get a certificate in Cosmetology. She had a passion for makeup artistry and was a devoted stay at home mother to her beloved daughter Leighla Louise who was her world.
Shannon had a way of lighting up a room when she walked in. She was a smart and beautiful woman inside and out. She was oh so funny often making the people around her laugh with her crazy humor.
Shannon was preceded in death by her Grandparents Rosemary Louise and Harvey Layne Hudson and Great Grandparents Jack and Patricia Sheppard.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Hardin, Dylan Hardin, Trent Romines, Frank Romines, Jim Hardin and Roger Bickerstaff.
Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Sheppard and Charles Lee Adams III.
In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So, forgive often and love with all your heart. You never know when you may not have that chance again.
