Seymour "Sy" Fisher

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Seymour “Sy” Fisher, 97 years old, and most recently from League City, Texas, died on January 11, 2023 after a long and rewarding life. He was born on Nov 4th, 1925 to George and Fannie Fisher in New York City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen, and sisters Shirley and Sylvia. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Rachael) and Andrew (Sherry) Fisher, his grandchildren Jenna (Mike) Ammenwerth, Adam and Noah Fisher and his great grandchildren Josephine and Gabriel Ammenwerth.

