LEAGUE CITY, TX — Seymour “Sy” Fisher, 97 years old, and most recently from League City, Texas, died on January 11, 2023 after a long and rewarding life. He was born on Nov 4th, 1925 to George and Fannie Fisher in New York City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen, and sisters Shirley and Sylvia. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Rachael) and Andrew (Sherry) Fisher, his grandchildren Jenna (Mike) Ammenwerth, Adam and Noah Fisher and his great grandchildren Josephine and Gabriel Ammenwerth.
Sy graduated from Townsend Harris High School in New York City in 1942 then attended New York University with a break for military service during WWII where he served as an x-ray technician from 1944-45. He returned to New York where he graduated from NYU in 1946 with a degree in Biology followed by a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1952.
Sy began his professional career at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Washington, DC in 1952 followed by the National Institute of Health in 1958 where he met his bride-to-be. He and Carmen were married in 1959 and built their first home in Potomac, MD. He joined Boston University Medical School in 1963 and lived in Brookline then Newton Center, MA. The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston lured him south in 1978 where he was Professor and Director of The Center for Medication Monitoring. He retired from UTMB in 2000 as Professor Emeritus. He and Carmen remained in Galveston until hurricane Ike forced their relocation to League City in 2008.
Sy received many honors, distinguished awards and appointments during his life. Among these, he was the President of Boston Mental Health Foundation 1970-1972 and President of American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) 1984-1985. After retiring, Sy remained connected with his friends and colleagues, and lived life to the fullest. Sy was an avid academic who was constantly expanding his knowledge and skills. He was a firm believer in the power of the brain and the importance of keeping it active. He lived by this principle every day, right up until his death. His primary credo was “the relentless pursuit of perfection.”
Sy was a devoted and loving family man who cherished the time he spent with loved ones. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who always put family first. His kind and gentle nature, his generous spirit and his unwavering love for family and friends will be remembered forever and missed by all who knew him.
