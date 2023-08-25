GALVESTON, TX — Sarah Everling, a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend passed away peacefully at her Galveston home on August 20, 2023, at 90 years old. Born on February 26, 1933, in County Tipperary, Ireland, she came to Galveston in 1960 to pursue nursing. It was in Galveston that she met and married the love of her life, Gerard John "Jerry" Everling, Jr.
Sarah's nursing career spanned 31 years at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), where her compassion left a lasting mark. She was honored with the Lane W Adams Award from the American Cancer Society in 1993 for her compassionate cancer nursing.
Sarah's strength carried her through the loss of her husband Jerry, son Philip Everling and granddaughter Allison Dittrich.
Sarah is survived by her daughters Stephanie Everling, Patricia Murphy and husband Edward, Kathleen Everling, and Paula Dittrich and husband Vernon; her cherished grandchildren Jennifer Murphy, Ryan Murphy, and Olivia Dittrich as well as siblings Father Patrick Ryan, Kathleen Leamy, and Helen "Nell" Holbrook.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Sarah's life and pay their respects at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Monday, August 28 at 5 pm, with a rosary at 6:30pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, August 29 at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sarah Everling Scholarship in the School of Nursing at UTMB online at https://www.utmb.edu/giving/give-now select "Other" and specify "Sarah Everling Scholarship (SON)" or by mail at UTMB, 301 University Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77555-0148.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.