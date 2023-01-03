Santiago Jimmy Rodriguez, Jr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Santiago Hernandez Rodriguez, Jr. age 88 formerly of Galveston died Friday, December 30, 2022, at his residence in Texas City surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services are 12:00 noon Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00am Wednesday.
Santiago was born December 3, 1934 in San Benito, Texas to Santiago Rodriguez, Sr. and Guadalupe S. Hernandez Rodriguez. In the early years, Mr. Rodriguez was employed at Todds Shipyard before he and his wife Mary, The Ship Ahoy Cafeteria downtown Galveston on Post Office Street. The couple then opened “Santiago’s Restaurant” at 5302 Broadway, a favorite of many Galvestonians for many years. He retired in 2007 and had recently purchased a home in Texas City with Mary. In his spare time he enjoyed painting, fishing, cooking, car rides and quality time spent with his family.
Preceded in death by his parents and a sister Julia R. Perez; survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Mary S. Rodriguez; daughter Norma Ferrino and husband Mike; sons Santiago Rodriguez, III and wife Andrea Corina Rodriguez and Oscar Rodriguez, Sr. and wife Mary “Frances” Rodriguez; sister Dora Atkinson; brother Gilberto Rodriguez and wife Apolonia; grandchildren, Terri Binion, Oscar Rodriguez, Jr., Jessica Rodriguez, Elizabeth Edwards, Angela Ennis, John Garcia, Miranda Rebuelta, Anjelica Rodriguez, Hillary Rodriguez, Gabriell Rodriguez, Danny Vasquez and Ariah Vasquez; numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
