GALVESTON, TX — Sandra Kay Bundy Landry died March 26th, 2023.
Sandy to her friends and family, she was born and raised in Houston, and graduated South Houston High School in 1971, where she was head cheerleader and Pan American foundation scholar. She also received a scholarship to be the first female petroleum engineering student to attend Texas A&M University and the first to graduate from Texas Tech University in 1975. She worked as an engineer at Shell Oil before dedicating her life to raising her children. Driven by curiosity, she never stopped learning: she worked with jewelry, teaching herself gemology and appraisal, and in a fashion boutique, where she became an expert seamstress. Sandy loved the beach, and moved to Galveston in 1983, where she would live the rest of her life. She loved Texas music, Mexican dogs, English novels, Texas sports, Italian glass, German cars, and travel to anywhere. She never met a stranger and she always wore a smile; for those who knew her, she never stopped being a cheerleader.
Her proudest achievement was raising her four children: Summer, a television director; Duke, a ship's captain; Byron, a technical writer; and Russell, a research scientist. She is also survived by her mother Patty, her sister Susan, her grandchildren Trey, Reese, and Ryann, and her dog Woody.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Galveston Humane society.
