GALVESTON, TX — Sandra Ann Thibodeaux of Galveston, Texas departed this life on February 10, 2023, in the loving comfort and presence of her family at Lakes of Texas City Nursing Home and Hospice Care by Traditions.
Sandra was born August 26, 1959, in Galveston, Texas.
Sandra is preceded in death by her Father, Furdy Thibodeaux of Galveston, her Mother, Geraldine Thibodeaux Hedgespeth; her stepfather, Willie Frank Hedgespeth; her sister-in-law, Helen Rose Johnson; her brothers, Eric Earl Thibodeaux and Leonard Furdy Wayne Thibodeaux and her precious Granddaughter, Kianna Nicole Johnson.
Sandra leaves her mark on this Earth in the form of a small but loving family including but not limited to her sons, Quinten Thibodeaux, Darryl Evans, and James Johnson Jr. (Porscha); her daughter-in-law, Tamika Thibodeaux; Her grandchildren: Charles, Makia Samone, Kion Daquin, Niko Alon, Jaden Isaiah, Jorden Elijah, Jacob Nehemiah; her great grandchild, Merriit Elle; her close family friend, Marilyn Mason; her sisters, Angela Thomas and Sheila Mangra; brother, Jerry Thibodeaux, her husband of 14 years and lifelong friend, James Johnson Sr. and a host of nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Cornerstone Fellowship Church. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.