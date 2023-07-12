Sammie Lee Duke Murray

TEXAS CITY, TX — Sammie Lee Murray "Duke" was born on April 30, 1958, in Houston, Texas. He was born to Bennie and Earline Murray. He transitioned on July 4, 2023.
Sammie was a member of Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. He was educated in the Houston Independent School District where he lived in Piney Point for many years before moving to Texas City, Texas.
Sammie was a man who wore many hats in the job field. His favorite occupation was cleaning and maintaining buildings and homes. Sammie loved cooking, fishing, listening to music and playing dominoes. Sometimes he was the life of the party, showing his great nieces and nephews that he can free-style too.
Sammie is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Earline Murray; his granddaughter, Tranyah Cleveland; his brothers Robert Wilson (Yaki), Author Ray Murray (Buster Brown) and his sister Patricia Ann Johnson (Pat).
He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Sammie Cleveland, Terence Cleveland and Brandon Cleveland; his brothers, Charles Edward Wilson, Sydney (Mary) Murray, Donald Murray and Bennie Murray III; his sisters, Shirley Marshall and Gloria Levias (Bruce); his 10 grandsons and 3 granddaughters; a host of nieces, nephews, and his cousin/best friend, Johnny Fisher whom he loved dearly.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
