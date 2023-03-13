Salvador Antonio Morales, Sr.

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Salvador Antonio Morales, Sr. passed from this life Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, in Dickinson.

Born November 23, 1927, in Galveston, TX, Mr. Morales was a lifelong area resident. Salvador proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career as an electrician with IBEW Local #527 in Galveston/Texas City. Salvador was a 72 year member of Local #527 and was proud of his affiliation. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock as well as Our Lady of Lourdes Mens Club and ACTS Group. Salvador was a hard worker and enjoyed building custom homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription