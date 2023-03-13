SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Salvador Antonio Morales, Sr. passed from this life Thursday morning, March 9, 2023, in Dickinson.
Born November 23, 1927, in Galveston, TX, Mr. Morales was a lifelong area resident. Salvador proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career as an electrician with IBEW Local #527 in Galveston/Texas City. Salvador was a 72 year member of Local #527 and was proud of his affiliation. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Hitchcock as well as Our Lady of Lourdes Mens Club and ACTS Group. Salvador was a hard worker and enjoyed building custom homes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Maria (Gallardo) Morales; wife, Mary Helen (Alvarado) Morales; sister, Carmen Zganich; brothers, Raymond Morales and Alfonso Morales.
Survivors include his sons, Salvador Antonio Morales, Jr., Samuel Morales and wife, Kelly; daughters, Rose Ann Howland, Sandra Brizendine and husband, Glen; brothers, John Morales, Mike Morales and wife, Janie; grandchildren, Brad Hinson, Brent Brizendine, Sammy Morales, Jr., Elizabeth Howland, Kyle Morales, Katera Morales; great grandchildren, Diego Morales, Brandon Brizendine, Daniel Morales, Emma Hinson, Luke Brizendine and Sofia Brizendine.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. recited by Mr. Don LeCompte, followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Brent Brizendine, Glen Brizendine, Johnnie Garza, Jim Knight, Mark O’Daniel and Earl Vicknair. Honorary bearers are Brandon and Luke Brizendine.
Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Serenity Gardens under the leadership of Rusty Jordan and Stephanie Elkins for the care and kindness the staff extended to Sal on a daily basis.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Salvador Morales, Sr. name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
