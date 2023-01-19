FRIENDSWOOD — Mr. Ryan Allen May passed from this life Sunday, January 15, 2023, in Liverpool at the age of 31.
Born November 26, 1991, in Galveston, Mr. May had been a lifelong area resident. Ryan worked as an electrician for NASA for the past 6 years, was a member of the IBEW local, and attended Midway Church of Christ. He enjoyed playing video games, woodworking, building things, and was an avid fan of the Lord of the Rings, both the books and the movie. After the passing of Ryan's father, he became the "man" of the family. Having the role of looking after his mom and being a role model to his baby sister, Kimberly. He loved to hunt in Yoakum with his father. His sister, Kayla was his best friend. Ryan was a very caring and loving person. To know him was to love him and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Edward May; grandparents, Lewis Allen and Betty Jo Wilson, Robert "Bob" May, Virginia Wolf; uncle, Michael May.
Survivors include his loving mother, Staci May; sisters, Kayla May, Kimberly May; aunts and uncles, Misty Gregory and husband, Bo, Linda Alexander all of Santa Fe, Rob May and wife, Erin; numerous cousins and other family and friends.
A visitation will be from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Mr. Russell McLaughlin officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
