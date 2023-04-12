Ruth Etta Thetta Brown Nelson

HOUSTON, TEXAS — In the Spirit of Christian joy, we will celebrate Ruth Etta Brown Nelson. Ruth was born to John Marion Brown, Sr (Yoto) and Vera Ray Brown on June 23, 1949 in Galveston, Texas. She made her heavenly transition on April 9, 2023.
Ruth also known as "Thetta" grew up in Galveston, Texas where she attended Galveston Public Schools and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Ruth graduated from Central High School in 1967. Ruth also attended Houston Community College. Ruth retired from Houston Independent School District as an Administrative Assistant in 2001. Ruth enjoyed line dancing, watching football and basketball, gardening, traveling, casino and spending time with family. She was the eldest of 7 children, Shirley (Poka), John (Lil Yoto/Todie), Valry (Lil Nunu), Kenneth (Cuz).
She was preceded in death by her parents; John Brown, Sr., and Vera Ray Lewis, sister; brothers; Kenneth, Valry. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving daughters, Charmelle Cavness of Houston, Rachel Taylor (Billy) of Missouri City; two loving sons, Cedric Robinson (Kaylie) of Houston, Patrick Nelson (Robin) of Fresno. Her loving step-father of 66 years, Valry Lewis, Sr., of Hitchcock; Her sister best friend, Shirley Collins (Sidney); Her devoted brother, John Brown, Jr (Pearline); Half-Sister, Janelle Brown. Grandchildren; Kristyl Ramsey, Woodrow Turner III, (Callie), Alexis Taylor, Mariah Robinson, Alex Taylor, Patrick Nelson Jr, Cayden Robinson, Pierce Nelson and Paris Nelson. Great Grand children; Kristasia Smith, Kaliyah Ramsey, King Comick, Kash Hurrington, AmBrea Turner and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon followed by Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Both will be held at Mount Moriah Baptist on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Burial will be held at Houston Memorial Garden Cemetary,
(0) comments
