Ruth Etta Thetta Brown Nelson

HOUSTON, TEXAS — In the Spirit of Christian joy, we will celebrate Ruth Etta Brown Nelson. Ruth was born to John Marion Brown, Sr (Yoto) and Vera Ray Brown on June 23, 1949 in Galveston, Texas. She made her heavenly transition on April 9, 2023.

Ruth also known as "Thetta" grew up in Galveston, Texas where she attended Galveston Public Schools and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Ruth graduated from Central High School in 1967. Ruth also attended Houston Community College. Ruth retired from Houston Independent School District as an Administrative Assistant in 2001. Ruth enjoyed line dancing, watching football and basketball, gardening, traveling, casino and spending time with family. She was the eldest of 7 children, Shirley (Poka), John (Lil Yoto/Todie), Valry (Lil Nunu), Kenneth (Cuz).

