Rufus Joseph R.J. Bettison

DICKINSON, TX — Rufus Joseph Bettison, Jr., 97 years old, of Dickinson, Texas, died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Rufus, known as R.J., was born on December 10, 1925 to Rufus Joseph, Sr. and Nellie Bettison in Houston, Texas.

R.J. grew up and attended school in Galveston. He served in the army during the Korean Conflict while stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. After working in the automotive industry in California, he returned to Texas and sold appliances before beginning a long career with the General Services Administration in Galveston. After retirement, he continued his practice of hard work by building houses and refurbishing motor homes and automobiles. R. J. was a member of First United Methodist Church, volunteered with the Boy Scouts, and was an active member of the 55+ Club. He lived a life full of spirit right up until the end and made the most of his 97 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription