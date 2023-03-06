Rufus Joseph R.J. Bettison

DICKINSON, TX — Rufus Joseph Bettison, Jr., 97 years old, of Dickinson, Texas, died peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. Rufus, known as R.J., was born on December 10, 1925 to Rufus Joseph, Sr. and Nellie Bettison in Houston, Texas.
R.J. grew up and attended school in Galveston. He served in the army during the Korean Conflict while stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. After working in the automotive industry in California, he returned to Texas and sold appliances before beginning a long career with the General Services Administration in Galveston. After retirement, he continued his practice of hard work by building houses and refurbishing motor homes and automobiles. R. J. was a member of First United Methodist Church, volunteered with the Boy Scouts, and was an active member of the 55+ Club. He lived a life full of spirit right up until the end and made the most of his 97 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Vera Groos, and his wife of 50 years, Barbara Bettison. R.J. is survived by his children and their spouses: Regina and Larry Carter, Dennis and Judy Bettison, and Brett and Kim Bettison; grandchildren Daniel and Ross Carter, Erin Bettison Rapp and Megan Bettison, and Colton and Carson Bettison; and great-grandchildren Graham and Miles Rapp.
R.J. will be remembered for his friendly personality, his great curiosity about the world around him and his enjoyment of people. He loved his family, traveling, the "Dirty Old Men Coffee Club" and 4:00 wine time.
The family is truly grateful to the staff of La Vita Bella and related agency caregivers for the wonderful care and companionship he received during his time at La Vita Bella. They were a second family to him as he lived out his final years.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:30 at the church.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that a memorial donation be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation (P.O. Box 515 Northamption, MA 01061-0515), La Vita Bella (3527 Oak Drive Dickinson, TX 77539) or a charity of your choice.
