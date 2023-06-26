Royce Melven White

TEXAS CITY, TX — Royce Melven White was born on November 16, 1931, in Carrizo Springs, Texas to parents James Grey (Dick) White and Sadie Rebecca Prewitt White. He was raised in Buda, Texas where he graduated from Buda High School in 1947. He was the Salutatorian of his class. He enrolled in Southwest Texas State College (now Texas State University) as a 15-year-old freshman in 1947, His college career was interrupted by several years as he worked with his father on road construction and a 3-year stint in the USAF during the Korean War.

After leaving the USAF in 1954 with an honorable discharge. He enrolled as a student at Southwest Texas State and completed a BA degree in English in 1955 and a MA degree in Special Education and Speech Pathology in 1958.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription