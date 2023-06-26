TEXAS CITY, TX — Royce Melven White was born on November 16, 1931, in Carrizo Springs, Texas to parents James Grey (Dick) White and Sadie Rebecca Prewitt White. He was raised in Buda, Texas where he graduated from Buda High School in 1947. He was the Salutatorian of his class. He enrolled in Southwest Texas State College (now Texas State University) as a 15-year-old freshman in 1947, His college career was interrupted by several years as he worked with his father on road construction and a 3-year stint in the USAF during the Korean War.
After leaving the USAF in 1954 with an honorable discharge. He enrolled as a student at Southwest Texas State and completed a BA degree in English in 1955 and a MA degree in Special Education and Speech Pathology in 1958.
He met the love of his life, Shirley Pat Johnson, at the Baptist Student Center at Southwest, San Marcos, Texas during the summer of 1956. They were married on July 13, 1957 in Choate Baptist Church, Choate, TX. They were inseparable for 65 years.
He began his career as an educator in Texas City ISD in 1956 where he started the first ever Speech Therapy Program for the district. The program flourished and is still an integral part for the district. After 4 years as a speech instructor, he began teaching at Heights Elementary School. He taught 6th grade students and enjoyed it very much. In 1962 he became Assistant Principal of Levi Fry Junior High School. In 1967 he was hired to become the Principal of Heights Elementary School where he served for 17 wonderful, challenging years. He was very dedicated and encountered many interesting teaching innovations. He was a master teacher and worked alongside the teachers at Heights. At one point he became a reading teacher while still serving as principal. It was an exciting and fruitful experience.
He was appointed Director of Elementary School in TCISD in 1984 where he served for 6 years. After a total of 34 years of service with TCISD he retired in 1990. His wife Shirley, a 1st grade teacher at Northside Elementary retired at the same time and they began an enjoyable and productive retirement of 33 years.
Royce White was a devoted and active member of First Baptist Church in Texas City having joined in the fall of 1956. He was a Sunday School Teacher to many age groups from children, to junior high, to adults. He served as Deacon Chairman on 2 different occasions and worked on various committees and a Director of Sunday School. He was a very dedicated deacon serving for over 60 years.
Royce's relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was a very important and integral part of his life. If you were around him for any amount of time you would see his commitment and love for Jesus as he lived and talked about his walk with the Lord. He became a Christian at an early age and lived a dedicated life of service to God and the church in the community of Texas City all his life.
After retirement he and his wife, Shirley traveled extensively. They visited in all 50 states and 5 of the 7 continents. They were fortunate to travel under the leadership of Roy and Janette Kornegay to more than 12 countries.
He also did woodworking and enjoyed making nativities, toys and other do-it-yourself projects in his home. He was also very helpful to many friends as well.
He loved raising tomatoes and shared them with family, friends, and neighbors. He also loved working in the yard and even won "Yard of the Month" sign on one occasion. He was also an avid reader; sometimes reading two books a day.
Royce was preceded in death by his father, James Grey (Dick) White, his mother, Sadie Rebecca (Prewitt) White, two brothers, James Lee White and Wilton Grey White, two nephews, James Richard (Dick) White and Mark Lovett, and brother-in-law, George Lovett. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson White of Texas City; sisters, Lena Lovett of Sweetwater, Texas; sister-in-law, Betty White of Brenham, Texas and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Jack Johnson and wife Penny of San Antonio, Texas, Larry Johnson and wife Carol of Dickinson, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Texas City located at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The viewing will be at 12:00 p.m., followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.,
Honorary Pallbearers are Marc Hazzard, Corky Velasco, James Barger, Barry Stubbs, Dylan Stubbs, Keith Brock, Trent Johnson, Nub Selman, Ron Shives, Jim Jackson, James Martin, Henry Pope, Deacons of FBCTC and members of 42 club.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund Finish the Task or to a charity of your choice.
