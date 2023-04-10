TEXAS CITY, TX — On Monday, April 3rd, 2023 the world lost one of the strongest, bravest, kindest, most loving, and beautiful woman and will never be the same again.
Our mom, Rosie Barrera was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 23rd, 1953 to Jose and Manuela Barrera. Affectionately known as his “yellow rose of Texas”, Jose moved mom and their family to Galveston, Texas where mom’s life would be filled with many good times making lifelong friends while attending Alamo Elementary, Lovenberg Middle, and Ball High Schools. Mom embodied the mantra of “Once a Tor, Always a Tor” and would always sing “Ball High School Forever” whenever she met someone that worked at or attended Ball High or seeing anyone wearing Ball High gear. Mom would later graduate from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, which made me and my brothers beam with pride and happiness for her accomplishment.
Mom’s smile and laughter was like no other and she would always be the brightest light entering any room, especially at any family gathering. She never met a stranger and would always put a smile on their face or leave them laughing as they parted ways.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Manuela, her brothers Jose Jr and Emmit, and her daughter Josefina husband Robert.
She is survived by me, her daughter, Bridget and my wife Lenora, my brother Mikey and his fiance Cindy, and my brother Emiliano. She also leaves behind 6 beautiful grandchildren, Marissa, Analis, Baby Mikey, Josie, Julian, and Kaylee all of whom will truly miss her.
Moms impact on our family was like no other and she will be missed immensely by her sisters, Jean, Mamie (Jesse), Ramona (Wes), and Babydoll (Bob), her Tia Mona and Tia Isabel, who had a profound impact throughout her life, as well as countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.
My brothers and I would like to take the opportunity to thank many of the extended medical family that have been there for mom throughout her life. Dr. Robert Beach, who was not only her doctor, but a true friend to both mom and me, Angela Ohuoba, RN, Dr. Geetha Seerangan, and all of the staff at Space City Dialysis, who always took special care of mom with love in their hearts, the staff at Bayou Pines Care Center, who loved mom in her short stay there, making her laugh and feel at home, and lastly the entire staff of the UTMB Jennie Sealy 10D Family Medicine Unit, who cared for and knew mom throughout years of numerous stays and who never forget her.
Mom requested that she not have a funeral, however the outpouring of love that we saw throughout the last week gave all of us a unique occasion to laugh, cry, and come together to see mom one last time. We will never forget the home going that mom received and it lifts our spirits and hearts that so many people that knew and loved mom would come by to say “goodbye for now and until we meet again”.
We will miss you mom — With all our love, Bridget, Mikey, and Emiliano
