Rosie Barrera

TEXAS CITY, TX — On Monday, April 3rd, 2023 the world lost one of the strongest, bravest, kindest, most loving, and beautiful woman and will never be the same again.

Our mom, Rosie Barrera was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 23rd, 1953 to Jose and Manuela Barrera. Affectionately known as his “yellow rose of Texas”, Jose moved mom and their family to Galveston, Texas where mom’s life would be filled with many good times making lifelong friends while attending Alamo Elementary, Lovenberg Middle, and Ball High Schools. Mom embodied the mantra of “Once a Tor, Always a Tor” and would always sing “Ball High School Forever” whenever she met someone that worked at or attended Ball High or seeing anyone wearing Ball High gear. Mom would later graduate from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology, which made me and my brothers beam with pride and happiness for her accomplishment.

