TEXAS CITY, TX — Rosendo “Chendo” Soliz, Sr., 90, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 with a visitation from 5:00 — 6:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Rosendo was born March 1, 1932 in Laredo, Texas. He was a Lay-Out (Blue Prints) person for Kelso Industries and Todd Shipyard in Galveston for many years. He was also a Carpenter for the Refineries.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Enriqueta Juarez Soliz; father, Victor M. Soliz, and son, Willie Soliz; brothers, Urbano Soliz, Angel Tomas Soliz, Jose Soliz Sr., and Victor Soliz Jr; sisters, Maria Soliz, Licha Leal, Petra Lopez, and Francisca Soliz Espinoza and daughter-in-law, Mary Soliz.
Survivors include wife, Josefina Soliz; children, Roy Soliz, Jr., Thomas Soliz (Pat), Celia S. Martin (Nacho), Maria Zapata, Rey Soliz, Eddie Soliz, Betty Soliz, Albert Soliz, Jose “Weis” Soliz, Juan Soliz (Jessica), Carlos Soliz, Monica Soliz (Oscar), and Beatriz Soliz. Rosendo was also survived by his 31 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Rosendo enjoyed watching his beloved Astros, BBQ’s with his family, Boxing, and Football as well. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Please, no flowers at the request of the deceased.
