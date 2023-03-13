SANTA FE, TX — Rosemary Ann Beohm, 76, resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed from this life , Friday March 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. Rosemary was born May 3, 1946 to proud and loving parents, Clark and Margaret Bookman in East Liverpool, Ohio.
She grew up and married the love of her life Danny Marshall Beohm and from that union were blessed with three children, Tammy, Sandy and Danny II.
Rosemary was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church as well as St. Marys Catholic Church in League City. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and in her spare time she found time to work for several years at Dickinson ISD.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband and brother Frank Bookman.
Rosemary leaves behind to cherish a lifetime of memories; two daughters, Tammy Beohm Miller and Sandy Beohm Mayes and Jon Karnes; son, Danny Beohm II and wife Andrea; sister Sue Rubach and husband Jim; brothers, Don Bookman, and Gary Bookman; grandchildren, Landon McLendon, Lance Nix, Jadon Miller, Brenton Beohm, Rylan Mayes, Skylar Mayes, Danny Beohm III, Brooklyn Beohm, Raylan Beohm, and Shane Beohm as well as numerous extended family and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 11:00 — 12:30 pm with a funeral service at 12:30 pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow immediately at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
