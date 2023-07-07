GALVESTON, TX — Rose "Marie" Brocato passed away June 17, 2023 in Galveston, TX, was born in Shreveport, LA, February 12, 1942, and is preceded in death by her loving parents, Anthony T. and Rose Lanza Brocato, her nephew Tommy Brocato, and lifelong friend Janet Lindsay. Marie is survived by her siblings, Dr. C.O. Brocato III, Sara Ann Brocato, her nephews Tim Brocato and Michael Brocato, niece Regina Brocato, and Tommy's wife, Jennifer Brocato. In addition, she leaves her chosen family Ellen E.H. Lindsay and Judge Charles Lindsay, The Village, Hungry Walkers, and her many friends in Sea Isle and Isla Del Sol.
Early tutoring by her father in their corner grocery store instilled attributes in Marie that helped her to build a professional career as an accomplished boat salesperson. Her boating skills and love for the sea increased during years as a boat captain and skier for the Aqua-Katz, an acrobatic water-ski team. Marie's boat sales career began at Reeves' Marine Center of Shreveport, LA and later for Gibbs Boat Co. of Houston, TX. In her words, she went to work for Gibbs for only 30 days and 37 years later retired as the only female and most successful salesperson in the company's history—receiving the Grady White Admiral Circle Award in a male dominated industry.
Marie retired to Galveston, TX, or "Paradise" as she called it and thanked God every day for bringing her to paradise. She made countless new friends while living in her treasured waterfront home she built as an event gathering place—all were welcomed. Marie would often be patrolling the streets of Sea Isle and Isla del Sol in her red golf cart, checking in on friends or making new acquaintances. She was an active member of the Sea Isle Planter's Bunch and received the Yard of the Month award several times. She participated in every event and made many friends because of her passion for life and effervescent personality. This passion will live on in the hearts of friends and family forever. Many knew her as the BEST EVER, and she was referred to as "The Mayor of Sea Isle."
Marie's family extends a thank you to the friends, neighbors and caregivers who supported her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army of Galveston. A Celebration of Marie's Life will be held in Galveston, with the location and date to be determined.
