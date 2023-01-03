Rosalie Irene Kubacak

SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Rosalie Kubacak passed from this life Friday evening, December 30, 2022, in Webster, TX.
Rosalie was born February 23, 1936, in Wallis, TX. Her family relocated to Houston, TX, where she attended school and learned to speak English. She later met the love of her life Daniel Kubacak. After a bold introduction, Rosalie and Dan began dating and on January 22, 1955, they tied the knot. She was a devoted wife and homemaker and was a great cook and the best baker. She was known for her tasty cookies, pies, cakes and kolaches. Rosalie loved being a mother to her 4 daughters and believed that family was the most important thing in life. Eventually, she found herself back in the work force, joining Dan in the teaching sector. She was a member of the Association of Texas Professional Education for 21 years and served as a paraprofessional for Santa Fe ISD. Rosalie was a social person who loved to talk and could make friends with anyone. She and Dan were long time members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. They enjoyed being active in the church and staying a part in their community. Rosalie had a green thumb. She could keep anything alive and flourishing. Her witty personality will be greatly missed. She and Dan will soon get to celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary in heaven, together.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kubacak; parents, John and Mary (Macha) Divin; great grandson, Drayton Holt; brothers, Johnnie Divin, Charlie Divin, Jerry Divin; sister, Mary Jane La Flamme.
Survivors include her daughters, Dianne Locke, Kathy Holt and husband, Ellis, Suzanne Burkett and husband, Sam, Danna Kubacak; grandchildren, Chrissy Healy and husband, Danny, Daniel Holt and wife, Christina, Sara Bumpas and husband, Bobby, Amanda Dunham and husband, Marshall, Katie Burkett; great grandchildren, Kadance Healy, Maddan Dunham, Kambry Healy, Maddaks Dunham, Haigen Holt, Henley Holt, Bryant Bumpas, Holt Bumpas, Linden Bumpas; and sister, Janette Polasek.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ellis Holt, Sam Burkett, Daniel Holt, Bobby Bumpas, Daniel Healy, Marshall Dunham, Maddan Dunham and Maddaks Dunham.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosalie’s name to the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation, Post Office Box 608, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
