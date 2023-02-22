LA MARQUE, TX — Ronald (Ron) Lype "Papa", 78, of La Marque, TX passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 2, 1944 to Warren and Dorothy Lype in Bloomington, IL.
He served in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1968. He worked for UPS in La Marque as the manager for many years and retired from FedEx. He was a very hard worker and had his hands in everything from owning his own business to his daily yard work that he loved very much. He was the Rock of our family and loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much, he will be truly missed.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Lype, and great granddaughter Demi Rose Wright.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Connie, his children Jon (Carolina) Lype, Liz Bedard, and Amy Wright, a special loving devoted bonus daughter Divina Archie, his grandchildren Ambery (Corshaun)Walker, Jon Jr and Jaxon Lype, Ariel (David) Mizell, Tre Bedard, Gage Wright (Catherine), Jaiden Wright, Jared Sanford, and Alexia Lynch, his great grandchildren Abigail, Amelia, Anna, Isabelle, Melody, and Ariel.
As his wishes a Memorial Service with immediate family will be held at a later date.
