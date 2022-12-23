Ronald Lee Crowder, Sr.

LA MARQUE — Ronald Lee Crowder, Sr., of La Marque, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in League City, Texas at the age of 74. He was born on July 20, 1948, in Galveston, Texas to James and Ann Crowder.

Ron was very active in many organizations throughout his life. Ron was a Licensed Funeral Director for over 50 years. A very proud 2nd generation owner/operator of James Crowder Funeral Homes, established by his parents James and Ann in 1959. He held positions as Secretary-Treasurer for James Crowder Funeral Home, and later would help perpetuate their family business by establishing locations in Dickinson, Webster, Pearland and League City. He was a member of the La Marque Knights of Columbus, President of the La Marque Jaycees, President of the La Marque Chamber of Commerce, served on the Clear Creek Education Foundation Board of Directors, member of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, former Director of the YMCA, served on the GCA Board of Directors, President of La Marque Industrial Development Corp. Inc., Bay Area Economic Development, and Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce. Ron was also very active in politics, including, Mayor of La Marque from 1979-1983 and Galveston County Commissioner from 1985-1989.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription