GALVESTON, TX — Attorney at Law, Roman Richard Rainosek passed away on August 8th, 2023, at age 87, in his home in Galveston, Texas surrounded by family after a battle with recent ailments.
Richard's career started with serving his country in the United States Army and later in the United States Airforce Academy. He received a degree in Business from the University of Colorado and went on to attend the South Texas College of Law where he earned his Law degree. Attorney Rainosek served the greater Harris/Galveston Counties since 1972 and was always respected and appreciated by his clients over the years.
He was a Lifetime Member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo serving on the Corral Club for many years and served as a member of The Krewe of Gambrinus of the Galveston Mardi Gras and was crowned King in 1976.
Richard is survived by his long-life friend Freddie Torres Jr. of many years, mans best friend Rupert, along with his sister Ella Mae Bludau of Hallettsville, Texas among other siblings, nephew, nieces, and cousins.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother Eleanora Rainosek, father Roman F. and wife Josephine Rainosek, brothers William & Dennis Rainosek and sisters Ann Rice & Georgia Mae Smith.
Richard will be remembered for his constant joking, witty personality, and "dry" sense of humor. He could also entertain people for hours with stories about his time in the service and often-repeated jokes. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time at the beach, traveling and visiting casinos.
Family and friends are invited to attend services at St. Patrick's Church on Friday, August 11th, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10am, Mass starting at 11:30 and following burial at 1:00 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be close family.
