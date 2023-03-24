Roger Ray Allen

BAYOU VISTA, TX— Roger Ray Allen, 80 of Bayou Vista entered into God’s Kingdom on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Texas City. He was born August 15, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas to Forest Delma Rogers and Malinda Elaine Allen.

Roger was a resident of Bayou Vista for 40 years; he was veteran of the US Army and worked as a Pipefitter/Welder for Local 211 for 48 years. He loved his dogs, playing golf, fishing, and a good competitive game of pool with friends. He enjoyed cooking and eating delicious (and spicy) food, especially Gulf Coast seafood. He had a kind and loving heart, was comfortable and embraced in any group — whether friends or strangers — and loved to laugh. He lived the golden rule do to others what would desire to be done to us. Roger was a truly great man whose impact will be forever felt by his family that loves him dearly and we treasure sweet memories until reunited.

