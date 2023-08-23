TEXAS CITY, TX — Roger Doyle Robinson Jr., 50, of Texas City, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023 with a visitation starting at 12:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. A celebration of life will follow the service at Diamond Jim's in Texas City.
Roger Doyle Jr. was born on Monday, December 11, 1972 in Texas City, where he remained until his death. Roger went to TCHS, graduating in 1991; he was an entrepreneur, owner of Gulf Coast Rednecks LLC, Captain of HMX Charters and a Mason of Texas City Lodge #1118. He loved to sing, hunt, fish and take people fishing on his boat, the "Hott Mess Xpress." He was the life of the party, loved when his children and grandchildren would come to visit and loved feeding people. He will be missed beyond words.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Doyle Robinson Sr., his grandmothers, Helen Bussell, Joye Cox, and his grandfather, Leon T. Cox. He is survived by his mother, Ellen Robinson & "T.O.M." Debra Goodson; his sisters, Melanie Fisher (S/O Carl Fisher) and Monica Stiles; his children, Dakota Joy Robinson (S/O Kyle Chipman) and Roger Doyle Robinson III (S/O Rhianon Thomas); his grandchildren, Bellamy Clark Chipman and Nellie Alana Robinson and grandson, Roger Doyle Robinson IV; the mother of his children and lifelong friend, Lisa Carter, nieces, nephews and numerous other loving family members and friends in his fishing club (Southeast Texas Sports Fishing Association).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children Hospital.
