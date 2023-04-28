TEXAS CITY, TX — Roger Bronson Herndon was born on November 29, 1938 and went to be with Jesus on April 18, 2023.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nelda Poland Herndon, two sons, Ray and Jimmy, grandchildren, Nicole, Kylie, and Zachary, sister, Peggy Klienman and her son Charles, and friends, Ronny and Dianne Stanley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Luby and Mildred Smith Herndon, and sister, Geneva Strain.
As a boy, Roger loved spending time in the country with his grandfather, Daddy Bronson, and his WWII veteran uncles, Ray and Vernon. After graduating from Kirby High School in 1959, Roger (and friend, Thomas Humphries) enlisted in the U.S. Army, went to basic training, jump school, and then Special Forces training in Ft. Bragg, NC. Roger served most of his career there, save for two years in Vietnam, and was fond of saying that he went from Private First Class to First Sergeant in the same unit. After retirement, Roger moved his family to Texas City and became a Captain on the Bolivar ferry, where he retired again after 20 years.
He loved God and rereading His Word. He loved his church family. He loved playing golf, and serving as a marshal at the local course. He loved cruises, short trips with family and friends, and card nights with Ronny and Dianne. He loved being our “Papooh”. Roger passed quietly on April 18th with his family at his side. He is forever loved and missed.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 1st. Visitation at 10:00am and services at 10:30am. First Baptist Church of Texas City, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy, Suite 2000
