DICKINSON, TX — Robert T. “Bob” Dambach, former Galveston County Veterans Service Officer passed away on January 6, 2023 at 90 years old. Bob was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, on July 21, 1932 to Joseph and Josephine Dambach. Bob graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years Loyce, his parents, and his brother Joseph A. Dambach, Jr. His education includes an Associate Degree in Transportation Management from Air University, BA in historical Studies, and Master in Education from the University of Houston Clear Lake. He served in in United States Air Force for 29 1/2 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant, and Chief of Loadmaster Standardization and Evaluation of the 463rd Tactical Airlift Wing. He was a graduate of the NCO Leadership School, the Tactical Air Command NCO Academy, and the Senior Air Force Academy. His service awards include: Chief Enlisted Aircrew wings, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, 16 Air Medals, two Meritorious Service medals, Air Force Commendations Medal, three Air Force Presidential Unit Citations, one with V, the Navy Marine Presidential Unit Citation, Three Air Force Unit Citations, one with V, and a Navy Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam service medal w/4 bronze stars, Combat Crew medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expeditionary medal, Humanitarian medal, Army and Air Force good conduct medal, marksmanship medal, and Korean Defense medal. He accumulated over 12, 000 flying hours, including 2000 combat hours as a C-130 aircraft Loadmaster and Loadmaster Instructor/Flight Examiner for over ten years. He served in Vietnam for over eight years with Special Operations Units. Immediately upon retirement he assumed the position of Assistant Aerospace Education Instructor at Dickinson High School. After receiving his Master’s Degree, he taught History and Government at Dickinson High School retiring in 1995 to assume the duties of Veteran Service Officer for Galveston County. During his twelve years as Galveston Service Officer the veterans and survivors of the County received over $200,000,000.00 in benefits. This money was paid directly to the veterans and back into the economy in goods and services. He was a member of the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers and served on the Education committee of NACVSO for five years, and was chair of the Phase III sub committee. Prior to his retirement he was presented the NACVSO Presidents Distinguished Veterans Award, and recognized for his achievements by the AMVETS, American Legion, Texas Veterans Commission, and the VFW. Bob was appointed National Service officer for Texas for NACVSO in 2001 and Certified Veterans Advocate (CVA) the highest Service Officer Rating by NACVSO in 2006. In addition he served on both the National and State Legislative Committees Chairing the State Committee for two years. Bob also served on Congressman Nick Lampson’s Academy Selection Committee for five years. Dambach was the prime mover in the VA establishing in Galveston County two Community based Out Patient Clinics. He twice served at the Director of the Houston Region for the Texas Association of the County Veterans Service Officers. He was twice awarded Service officer of the year for the Houston Region for the Texas of the Texas Association of County Veterans Service Officers and additionally received commendation on his performance and service to Veterans from three TVSO presidents and additionally duty was serving on the Houston Michael DeBakey VA Center Management Advisory Team. Following his retirement from Galveston County he was appointed Vice President for Veterans Affairs of Air Force association San Jacinto Chapter 233. He was a member of the Dickinson Knights of Columbus Council 3217 and a Fourth Degree member of the LaMarque K of C Assembly. He was a life member of Dickinson Memorial Post 6378 VFW, AMVETS, and Vietnam Veterans of America chapter 685, TREA, Air Commando Association, Air Force Sergeants Association, National Association of Uniformed Services, and the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of the American Legion China Post 1, Air Force Association, Stray Goose International, and the Professional Loadmaster Association. He served as Commander of VFW Post 6378 and as VFW District 16 Commander. He was also appointed National Aide De Camp, and chaired the VFW State ROTC Awards Program, and was named AREA 4 Coordinator. Dambach instituted and chaired the first Veterans Day Parade in Dickinson sponsored by the VFW Post 6378 which continues today. He also suggested and chaired the first Community 4th of July gathering in Dickinson which not only includes veterans but the entire community, which continues today. He Had for 27 years installed displays on patriotic holidays in the Amegy bank. These displays advocated patriotism and had historical content.
He is survived by his daughters Sandra Wood, Susan Coker, Beverly Dambach-Molina, Dr. Cynthia Inkpen, Dr. Denise Workman, Patricia Dambach-Circo, Dr. Kimberly Doyle and son Robert T. Dambach, Jr., Seventeen Grandchildren, five Great-Grandchildren, and four Great-Great-Grandchildren. Services will under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, 1:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.
A very good man devoted to our Country’s Veterans. Rest in peace my friend.
