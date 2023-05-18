SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Robert Richard Skufca passed from this life Thursday morning, May 11, 2023, in Santa Fe, surrounded by his loving family.
Born June 24, 1949, in Trinidad, Colorado, Mr. Skufca had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life. Robert began college with a golf scholarship and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a degree in Chemistry and Math. He was a master carpenter and owned S&S Millwork for over 50 years. Robert created and installed the beautiful crown molding inside the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, as well as the doors and stained-glass windows of Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson where he was a member for 50 years. He also worked on numerous projects and buildings throughout Galveston County and the Houston area including the ballroom of La Columbe D'or Hotel downtown. One of his all-time favorite activities was competing in BBQ Cookoffs where he won many trophies. He made many family memories camping and fishing at Jackson Hill Marina on Lake Sam Rayburn. Robert was a very caring husband who loved time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren and his faithful dog companions Barney, Buster and Buddy. He was a good man; always genuine, loyal and willing to help others. He was one of the smartest people we knew, with a wonderful sense of humor who told the best stories. He was an excellent problem solver from whom we all benefited. His friends knew him as Bob, and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Sylvester Skufca.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 53 years, Sheryl Stoneking Skufca; step-mother, Lavelle Skufca of Santa Fe; son, Brad Skufca and wife, Kelly of Santa Fe; daughters, Kristin Bryant and husband, Todd of Jenks, Oklahoma, Catherine Childs and husband, Jesse of Santa Fe; brothers, Charles R. Skufca and wife, Maria of Dickinson, Jack R. Skufca and wife, Lynn of Dickinson, Richard G. Skufca and wife, Elsa of Galveston; sister, Lisa L. Kessler and husband, Wayne of Santa Fe; aunt, Gloria Maupin of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren, Ryan Skufca and wife, Elizabeth, Kameron Skufca and wife, Olivia, Jace Bryant, Kade Bryant, Riley Childs, Sadie Childs, Emily Childs.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Randy Miller officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Bryant, Jesse Childs, Riley Childs, Jack Skufca, Robert Tacquard and Dyron Walker.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Robert's name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, Houston, TX 77058 or American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
