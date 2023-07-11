Robert Mason Eckert M.D.

ATHENS, TX — 1930 — 2023
Dr Eckert, known to many as Dr. Bob, passed away peacefully Friday, June 30, 2023, surrounded by his four remaining sons and other family members at his home in Athens Texas.
Bob grew up on his family’s farm north of Houston, the middle of three sons of Louis and Beatrice Eckert. He attended and graduated from Baylor University in Waco, then married Nancy Lavern Nance, of Nixon, Texas, who he met and dated at Baylor. They had two boys, then decided he should go to medical school. He graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, while Nancy taught high school at Ursuline Convent and Academy. He interned in Corpus Christi, where they had their third son. He practiced medicine in Hitchcock and Alta Loma, then the Lord called the family to Houston, where they joined others to found the community at The Church of the Redeemer. They had two more sons while living in southwest Houston for many years. The Lord called them to open a medical clinic in Houston’s Fourth Ward. The family lived in and close to that area in support of the clinic for several years. They were called to open a medical clinic in La Concordia, Chiapas, Mexico and traveled there multiple times with his family and supporting church members. The family was called to live and support churches in Scotland, Sulphur Springs, Corpus Christi, and Athens Texas, where Bob and Nancy lived for the remainder of their lives.
Dr Bob was preceded in death by his father, Louis Frederick Eckert, his mother Beatrice Hunter Eckert, his son Robert M. Eckert Jr, his wife Nancy Eckert and his brothers Louis Eckert and Lawrence Eckert. He is survived by his four sons Kim Eckert, Jay Eckert, Dan Eckert, and Ben Eckert. Over 60 years, there have been many people in the communities and churches that Bob and Nancy shared their lives with. They are family members, just like their five sons.
Special thanks to Dr. James Qualls, Caring Companions at Home, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their special care and attention over the past few years.
The Eckert family will have a Visitation Saturday July 15, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. till 4:00 P.M. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home in Athens.
