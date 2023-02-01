Robert Lewis Bobby Buchanan, Jr.

LA MARQUE, TX — Mr. Robert “Bobby” Lewis Buchanan, Jr. passed from this life Friday afternoon surrounded by his loved ones on January 27, 2023, in Galveston.
Robert was BOI July 13, 1944, to Robert Lewis Buchanan, Sr. and wife, Claudia (Mitchell) Buchanan. The Buchanan family moved to Arcadia, TX, when Robert was a small child. From an early age, Robert demonstrated excellent leadership skills. At Santa Fe High School he was elected Junior Class President in 1961; Student Council President in his senior year in 1962 and voted “Most Likely to Succeed” among other accolades. After graduating high school, Robert attended Alvin Community College and was accepted into the Electrical Instrumentation Apprenticeship Program at Union Carbide in Texas City.
Robert was soon drafted into the Army where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a meteorologist at Army installations in both Aberdeen, Maryland and Jolon, California. Robert returned from the service in 1970 and resumed his duties at Carbide, rising to become a Maintenance Superintendent before finally retiring in 2001. Robert’s 36-year marriage in 1965 to Verna Jean Bryant of Santa Fe blessed him with a daughter, Michelle, born in 1975, who was the “light of his life” and who he considered his greatest legacy.
Robert had a great sense of community and retirement gave him the opportunity to pursue his passion to serve others. He was a regular volunteer at the Galveston Salvation Army, served as a Galveston County election judge, visited those in hospice care, stayed active in the Union Carbide retiree group and was deeply involved with planning his annual Mitchell Family reunions. Robert was a strong patriot and maintained a passion for politics, actively supporting conservative candidates in elections at all levels. But above all, he was most proud of his grandson, Kai Michael Cole German. The two loved doing everything and anything together. Robert was a beloved father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Texas City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis, Sr. and wife, Claudia Virginia (Mitchell) Buchanan.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Buchanan German, husband, Ben German and grandson, Kai German, of Round Rock, TX; one brother, Richard Buchanan, Sr. and wife, Mignon, of Dickinson, TX and their family.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Salvation Army, 601 51st Street, Galveston, Texas 77551.
Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 — 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock. A barbeque will be held in Robert’s honor immediately following the service at the First Baptist Church, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expr, Suite 2000 in Texas City. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
