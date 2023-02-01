Robert Lewis Bobby Buchanan, Jr.

LA MARQUE, TX — Mr. Robert “Bobby” Lewis Buchanan, Jr. passed from this life Friday afternoon surrounded by his loved ones on January 27, 2023, in Galveston.

Robert was BOI July 13, 1944, to Robert Lewis Buchanan, Sr. and wife, Claudia (Mitchell) Buchanan. The Buchanan family moved to Arcadia, TX, when Robert was a small child. From an early age, Robert demonstrated excellent leadership skills. At Santa Fe High School he was elected Junior Class President in 1961; Student Council President in his senior year in 1962 and voted “Most Likely to Succeed” among other accolades. After graduating high school, Robert attended Alvin Community College and was accepted into the Electrical Instrumentation Apprenticeship Program at Union Carbide in Texas City.

