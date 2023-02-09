FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Robert Frederick “Bob” Weberlein passed away peacefully on February 6, 2023, surrounded by his wife and family.
He was born at home in Wayne, Michigan, on June 11, 1929, to parents Fred and Lucille Weberlein. He spent his growing up years there and graduated from Wayne Memorial High School in 1947. He then attended Michigan State Normal College in Ypsilanti for three years before enlisting in the Navy.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict in 1950-1954 as a Hospital Corpsman, starting out at the US Naval Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, and was later sent out to sea sailing on four ships. During his service, he became known to his shipmates as “Dr. Bob”.
Bob moved to Texas in 1962. He worked for Monsanto Chemical in Texas City and retired in 1987. In his retirement, he and Angie lived in Peoria, AZ, San Antonio, TX, and eventually settled permanently in Friendswood, TX.
Along with his parents, he’s preceded in death by his brother, Carl, and two newborn sisters. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Angie; four daughters Mary Ellen, Eileen (Bryan), Joanne (John), and Gerilyn; stepchildren Ronnie (Kathy), Lisa, and Dawn; granddaughter Amandalyn (Jay), and two great-grandchildren.
Bob is known for his strong work ethic, and for his faith in God. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Private interment services are planned at Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of the usual remembrances, donations can be made in his memory to Baybrook Baptist Church, 15775 Hope Village Road, Friendswood, TX 77546
“An honest man’s word is as good as his bond.” — Miguel de Cervantes
