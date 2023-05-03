HOUSTON, TX — Robert “Bob” Franklin Wooley passed away peacefully Thursday, April 27th in Houston. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the Forest Park East Funeral Home Chapel in Webster, Texas, with Pastor Randy Ledbetter officiating.
Bob was born October 20, 1933 in Waco, Texas to Robert Franklin Wooley and Emma Josephine Wooley. He was a graduate of Waco High School, Baylor University, and the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
Bob was a retired Radiologist, having practiced mostly in Galveston County. Bob enjoyed spending time with family and was a generous and loving man who was always willing to talk and help others in need. Later in life, he volunteered as an assistant Chaplain at the Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital in Houston. Bob touched many lives and we will miss him.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife Anita Patricia Wooley, who died in 2016.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Gail Pierce and her husband, Gary; David Wooley and his wife, Amy; Robert Wooley and his wife, Dorothy; Grandchildren, Brian and Kristen Pierce, Xena Wooley, Sara Caron, and Robert and Christopher Wooley.
The family would like to thank everyone who helped care for this wonderful man in his later years with a special thanks to Harbor Hospice staff for their loving, dedicated care, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. The family invites you to leave a message or a memory to our memorial guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.