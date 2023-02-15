Robert Earl Norwood, Jr.

TEXAS CITY, TX — Memorial Services honoring the life of Robert Earl Norwood, Jr. will be held 11:00 AM Friday, February 17, 2023 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball in Galveston.

Mr. Norwood was born August 10, 1942 in Richmond, Texas and departed this life February 10, 2023 in Texas City; and is survived by his devoted family and many friends. www.norrisdburkley.com

