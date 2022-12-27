SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Robert Charles Jacob, Sr. passed from this life Friday morning, December 23, 2022, in Dickinson.
Born July 5, 1931 in Alta Loma, TX, Mr. Jacob was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church and was the Valedictorian for the 1948 Santa Fe High School graduating class. He owned Jacob's Egg Farm, with over 1,200 chickens delivering eggs from house to house, owned and operated Santa Fe Mobile Home Park, raised cattle and German short haired pointers. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to dog shows and helped many children, including his grandchildren with 4H.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Isabelle (Tacquard) Jacob; granddaughter, Katie Lovelady.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce Marie (Robert) Jacob; sons, Kenny Jacob, Robert "RC" Jacob and wife, Debi; daughter, Linda Lovelady and husband, Alvin; sisters, Betty Croft and husband, Richard "Dick", Kathy Theut and husband, Stan; cousin, Nancye Kautz; grandchildren, Michelle Barajas and husband, Jeff, Kristi Wagner and husband, Erick, Angela Armacost and husband, Paul, Becky Carrillo and husband, Nick, Amy Wills and husband, Chance, Bufford Fosnight (Lisa Macapagam) ; great-grandchildren, Lauren Dougherty, Anna Driscoll, James Driscoll, Grace, Erick, Madison and Jacob Wagner, Parker Lovelady, Hanna Armacost, Olivia, Luke, Noah and Amelia Carrillo, Brick and Brock Frosnight, Cash and Tucker Wills, Anthony, Ethan, Aubrey and Kylie Barajas.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Casketbearers will be Jeff Barajas, Nick Carrillo, David Culbreth, Jr., Walter Tacquard, Rusty Theut and Eric Wagner. Honorary bearers will be Paul Armacost and Chance Wills.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. A Rosary will follow led by Mr. Don LeCompte. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
