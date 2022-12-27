Robert Charles Jacob, Sr.

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Robert Charles Jacob, Sr. passed from this life Friday morning, December 23, 2022, in Dickinson.

Born July 5, 1931 in Alta Loma, TX, Mr. Jacob was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, a member of Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church and was the Valedictorian for the 1948 Santa Fe High School graduating class. He owned Jacob's Egg Farm, with over 1,200 chickens delivering eggs from house to house, owned and operated Santa Fe Mobile Home Park, raised cattle and German short haired pointers. Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to dog shows and helped many children, including his grandchildren with 4H.

