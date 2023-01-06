HOUSTON, TX — Robert “Bob” Planck, 74, of Houston, Texas died on December 22, 2022. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend, Bob was a leader and visionary who made significant contributions to the University of Houston, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and the foodservice distribution industry. Bob was an avid sports fan who could often be found in the stands cheering on his son, grandchildren and UH Cougars. He loved travel, history, genealogy, volunteering, all things Galveston, and meeting new people — once you were Bob’s friend, you were a friend for life. Above all else, Bob will be remembered as a kind and loyal man, a faithful friend and mentor who loved his family, his fraternity, and the University of Houston.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharron Brieger Planck, their son Jeff and his wife Mayson, his grandchildren Amanda and Brett, his sister Paula Lowrey, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Planck.
Bob was born in Texas City in 1948. He grew up in and around Galveston, where his parents owned and operated the Blue Ribbon restaurant on 61st Street. He graduated from Ball High School in 1966. While he made Houston his home, Bob’s love of Galveston never waned, and he remained active in the Galveston community his entire life. He and Sharron have maintained a second home on Pirate’s Beach for over 35 years. Bob was an active member of the Krewe of Gambrinus since 2002 and served as the Director of Sponsorships for many years. Bob was honored to reign as King Gambrinus XXV for the 2014-2015 Mardi Gras season.
Bob graduated in the first class of the University of Houston’s Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1971. Recognized for his contributions to the University, Bob received numerous awards including Distinguished Service Honoree Award, Distinguished Alumni Award, Hilton College Alumni of the Year and, alongside his wife, UH Parents of the Year. He was involved with countless programs including Hilton College’s Eric’s Club for Distinguished Alumni, The Ezekial Cullen Society, UH Alumni Association, Hilton College Alumni Association, and the Cougar Lunch Bunch.
Bob served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, rising to the rank of Captain. Bob had numerous roles and worked on projects that improved access to quality food and medical services for troops in the field and in military hospitals and for which he was awarded two Army Commendation Medals. Bob went on to have a distinguished career in the foodservice industry, holding numerous executive positions including almost 20 years with Sysco Corporation, where he was a Vice President and Corporate officer. He was recruited to direct John Lewis Foodservice of Australia, helping the company grow to be the largest foodservice distribution operation in Australia. Bob founded Independent Marketing Alliance (IMA) and served as President and CEO until his retirement in 2016. Colleagues noted that Bob was a key player in each role he served and was a man who took challenges and created opportunities. For his contributions, Bob was awarded a Doctorate of the Foodservice Industry award.
Bob was deeply involved with his college fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon, where he was a volunteer for years including serving as President of the International Fraternity. He was honored to receive the Order of the Golden Eagle award.
A celebration of life will be held at the University of Houston Hilton College at 11:30 a.m. on March 5, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Houston Hilton College Bob Planck Memorial Fund.
