HOUSTON, TX — Robert “Bob” Planck, 74, of Houston, Texas died on December 22, 2022. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend, Bob was a leader and visionary who made significant contributions to the University of Houston, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and the foodservice distribution industry. Bob was an avid sports fan who could often be found in the stands cheering on his son, grandchildren and UH Cougars. He loved travel, history, genealogy, volunteering, all things Galveston, and meeting new people — once you were Bob’s friend, you were a friend for life. Above all else, Bob will be remembered as a kind and loyal man, a faithful friend and mentor who loved his family, his fraternity, and the University of Houston.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sharron Brieger Planck, their son Jeff and his wife Mayson, his grandchildren Amanda and Brett, his sister Paula Lowrey, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Planck.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription