SPRING, TX — Bob was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on November 21, 1936 to Richard & Kathleen Chapin. In 1950, the family moved to Houston, Texas.
Starting in 1958, Bob served in the Air Force for five years as an aerial photographer logging 2,500 hours flight time aboard a Boeing B-50. Bob & Jane were married in Houston on November 22, 1963, the day President Kennedy was assassinated. Bob & Jane were truly partners in life. Their family settled in Galveston in 1973 where Bob was Scout Executive for the Galveston Boy Scouts of America. Bob led the scout troop in fundraising projects to return the Tall Ship ELISSA to Galveston. Bob & Jane sailed on board the ELISSA in New York harbor on July 4, 1986, for the Statue of Liberty’s 100th birthday.
Bob & Jane were among the first members of the East End Historical District Association and worked together to restore the home in which they lived. This led to a new business for Bob specializing in restoration of 19th century homes. In 1988, Bob became a realtor and served as President of Galveston Realtors Association.
Bob was active in the Galveston community where he helped conduct the first Mardi Gras Galveston’s Crew of Momus parades in 1985 as well as a lifelong member of the Kiwanis Club. Bob & Jane had a love for traveling which included camping across the United States and a 50th anniversary cruise through the Panama Canal.
Bob is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jane, his son Steven Chapin, his daughter Sharon Wicklund & son-in-law Doug Wicklund, his granddaughters Emily, Heidi, Selena and Kathleen. There will be a small family gathering to scatter Bob’s ashes later this Fall. We invite you to celebrate Bob’s memory in your own way.
