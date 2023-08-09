SPRING, TX — Bob was born in Leavenworth, Kansas on November 21, 1936 to Richard & Kathleen Chapin. In 1950, the family moved to Houston, Texas.

Starting in 1958, Bob served in the Air Force for five years as an aerial photographer logging 2,500 hours flight time aboard a Boeing B-50. Bob & Jane were married in Houston on November 22, 1963, the day President Kennedy was assassinated. Bob & Jane were truly partners in life. Their family settled in Galveston in 1973 where Bob was Scout Executive for the Galveston Boy Scouts of America. Bob led the scout troop in fundraising projects to return the Tall Ship ELISSA to Galveston. Bob & Jane sailed on board the ELISSA in New York harbor on July 4, 1986, for the Statue of Liberty’s 100th birthday.

