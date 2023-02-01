HITCHCOCK, TX — Robert Anthony Barboza, 25, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2023, in Texas City, Texas. Robert was born in Galveston, Texas, on May 4, 1997, the second son of Michael Barboza Sr. and Gina Gutierrez.
Growing up, Robert attended Hitchcock and Dickinson schools. After high school, Robert worked in construction as a playhouse home builder and later, a forklift operator at Southern Compress, in Galveston, Texas. Robert loved the water, spending time fishing along the coast as well as spending time with his family and friends. Robert was a sweet, shy, soul that you would find smiling with kind eyes and big grin. He was loyal, forgiving and loved his family deeply. We will forever feel a void where he once stood.
Robert is preceded in death by his grandfather’s Jose “Lupe” Barboza and Robert “Bobby” Gutierrez. Left to cherish Robert’s memory are his parents, Michael Barboza, Sr. and Gina Gutierrez, his son Robert Barboza Jr., daughters Genesis Barboza, Mariah De Los Santos and their mother, Magdalena Cintron. Robert’s siblings Michael Barboza, Jr., Isaac Barboza and Jessica Barboza. Grandmother’s, Teresa Costello and Celia Perez, his great aunt Gloria Castillo, bonus mom, Kara Campbell, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive visitors Saturday, February 4, 2023, between 9AM and 10:30AM at Carnes Funeral Home at 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, TX 77591. Robert’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will begin at 10:30AM.
