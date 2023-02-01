Robert Anthony Barboza

HITCHCOCK, TX — Robert Anthony Barboza, 25, of Hitchcock, Texas passed away unexpectedly January 8, 2023, in Texas City, Texas. Robert was born in Galveston, Texas, on May 4, 1997, the second son of Michael Barboza Sr. and Gina Gutierrez.

Growing up, Robert attended Hitchcock and Dickinson schools. After high school, Robert worked in construction as a playhouse home builder and later, a forklift operator at Southern Compress, in Galveston, Texas. Robert loved the water, spending time fishing along the coast as well as spending time with his family and friends. Robert was a sweet, shy, soul that you would find smiling with kind eyes and big grin. He was loyal, forgiving and loved his family deeply. We will forever feel a void where he once stood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription