GALVESTON — Richard S. Williams passed from this life on January 12, 2023. He was born to F. A. Williams and Rita Inez Williams in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 27, 1948.
Richard attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the 8th grade and Jesuit High School. He began his college studies at Centenary College until he enlisted in the United States Army in 1968. Richard served in the Vietnam War as an Intelligence Analyst and received an honorable discharge as a Staff Sargent in 1975. After returning from Vietnam, Richard continued to study at the University of Baltimore and continued to work on his law degree. He was employed by the Social Security Administration for 30 years, retiring in 2008, and then went to work for H&R Block in Galveston from 2008 to 2022. Richard was a loving father, grandfather and husband. He loved traveling, especially returning to Vietnam and other Asian countries.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard (Rickey) Williams, Jr., stepdaughter, Michelle Howell; younger brother, Tim Williams; and father-in law, O'Neal Fassetta.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sherri Williams of Galveston; sons, Ernest Williams (Claudia), Ronald Williams and stepson, Jordan Howell; brothers, Larry Williams (Lori) and Greg Williams (Martha); mother-in law, Nancy DiMare Davis; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebrating his life at Malloy & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, January 22, with visitation beginning at 5:00 pm and a rosary at 6:30 pm. Funeral mass will be 10:00 am on Monday, January 23 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project or Friedrichs Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA).
