SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Richard “Ricky” Uzzel, 58, passed peacefully from this life the afternoon of August 19, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers during the last days of his life. Ricky was born in Vallejo, California but resided in Santa Fe, TX for the past 32 years. Ricky was a devout Christian and loved the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Ricky served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a tank mechanic and was also part of the boxing team. Ricky was a national boxer and was headed to the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea when he was deterred by an unfortunate boxing injury that changed his life thereafter.
Ricky is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Avia Assman; nephew, Jeremy Assman; niece, Sasha Assman; uncle and aunt, Mike and Janice Evans; cousins, Steven and wife, Angie Evans; adult children, Hayden and Makenna Evans; Lisa Johns and husband, Ron Johns and adult children, Austin Johns and Jaime Jaime; Amanda Johnson and husband, Keith as well as a host of cousins and extended family and friends. Ricky’s beloved mother, Carolyn Brossette, passed on before him on December 23, 2017.
The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their prayers and support during this season. Special thanks to Tyrone McGhie for being Ricky’s primary caregiver for the last 3 years.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Joe Reynolds officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Assman, Jeremy Assman, Steven Evans, Hayden Evans, Austin Johns and Wade Evans.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
