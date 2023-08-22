Richard Ricky Uzzel

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. Richard “Ricky” Uzzel, 58, passed peacefully from this life the afternoon of August 19, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers during the last days of his life. Ricky was born in Vallejo, California but resided in Santa Fe, TX for the past 32 years. Ricky was a devout Christian and loved the Lord, Jesus Christ.

Ricky served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a tank mechanic and was also part of the boxing team. Ricky was a national boxer and was headed to the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Korea when he was deterred by an unfortunate boxing injury that changed his life thereafter.

