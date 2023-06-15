DICKINSON, TX — Richard Lawrence Langseth II, a remarkable man of many accomplishments, passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 56. He leaves behind a loving wife, Robin Langseth, three adored children, two cherished stepchildren, and one beloved grandson. Richard’s indomitable spirit, unwavering work ethic, and passion for life will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Richard was born on August 1, 1966, and grew up along with his brother Scott in Pasadena, Texas. His parents, Richard and Sallie Langseth, were always amazed by his curiosity and tenacity. From a young age, his intelligence and drive shone brightly, propelling him to achieve great heights throughout his life. With an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Richard embarked on a successful global technology career, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to become a co-owner, alongside his beloved wife Robin, of a thriving family entertainment venue that brought joy to countless individuals.
Beyond his professional success, Richard was a pillar of his community. He generously supported local causes and organizations, recognizing the importance of giving back. His kindness and compassion uplifted those around him, and his community will forever be grateful for his support.
Above all else, Richard treasured time spent with his loved ones. His family was his anchor, and he dedicated himself to being a devoted husband, loving father, and caring son. He provided unwavering support and guidance, encouraging his children to pursue their dreams and embrace their unique talents. Richard’s wisdom and encouragement will continue to shape the lives of those he loved, serving as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.
As we bid farewell to Richard Langseth, let us remember him for his immense contributions, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his boundless love. May his legacy continue to inspire us to pursue our passions, support our communities, and cherish the moments we have with our loved ones. Though he is no longer with us, his spirit will live on, forever imprinted in our hearts.
Richard Langseth, a loving husband, a devoted father, a successful entrepreneur, and a true friend, will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His memory will forever serve as a reminder of the extraordinary impact one can have on the lives of others. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the music he loved and the eternal love of his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Robin Langseth; children Kirbin Langseth and wife Claire Langseth, Spencer Langseth, Mallory Triplett and husband Evan Triplett; stepsons Austin Maddox and Marcus Cleland; grandson Graham Langseth; mother Sallie Langseth; brother Scott Langseth and wife Colleen Langseth; nieces Abby and Annie Langseth; he is preceded in death by his father Richard Lawrence Langseth, and daughter Allison Emily Langseth.
Richard’s memorial will be that of a celebration with food and drink. It will not be a traditional service as Richard would not like it that way. Celebration will be June 24, 2023 from 2:00-4:30 pm at Vinyl Draught Social, 707 Bradford Ave Kemah, TX 7756
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate in Richard’s name to Higher Up Texas, a cause he believed so much in. https://higheruptexas.org/
