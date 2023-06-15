DICKINSON, TX — Richard Lawrence Langseth II, a remarkable man of many accomplishments, passed away on June 12, 2023 at the age of 56. He leaves behind a loving wife, Robin Langseth, three adored children, two cherished stepchildren, and one beloved grandson. Richard’s indomitable spirit, unwavering work ethic, and passion for life will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Richard was born on August 1, 1966, and grew up along with his brother Scott in Pasadena, Texas. His parents, Richard and Sallie Langseth, were always amazed by his curiosity and tenacity. From a young age, his intelligence and drive shone brightly, propelling him to achieve great heights throughout his life. With an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Richard embarked on a successful global technology career, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to become a co-owner, alongside his beloved wife Robin, of a thriving family entertainment venue that brought joy to countless individuals.

