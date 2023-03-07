TEXAS CITY, TX — Rhonda Leigh Gould, 60, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with appendix cancer.
Rhonda was born in Galveston, Texas on July 15, 1962. She lived a life full of adventure. She enjoyed concerts, being on the beach, and loved traveling with her nieces and starting new adventures with Liam. Rhonda was the aunt who would take you to Vegas, but on arrival have dune buggies pick you up at the hotel and take you on an adventure of a lifetime in the Valley of Fire. She adored her nieces and nephew. As she said, "They gave me all the joy I needed, and I loved spoiling them and was blessed to have them in my life." She was also very blessed to have her lifelong friend Liz Plain. She was always there to help Rhonda and include her as family. She adored her many coworkers over the years and shared lifetime friendships with them.
Rhonda is survived by her loving brothers Steven Gould and Kenneth Gould, nieces Haley Gould, Kristi Baird and husband William Baird, her nephew Liam Baird, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her father Malcolm Gould Jr. and mother Bonnie Lera Gould.
Her celebration of life will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday March 9, 2023, at her home, 2010 36th Ave. North, Texas City, Texas. Family and friends are invited to come share memories, show their love, and say their see you laters.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.