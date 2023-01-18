FRIENDSWOOD — Celebration of Life Services for Rev. Freddie Lee Hall will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM followed by services at 1:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 23rd at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Rev. Hall was born July 26, 1946 in Galveston, Texas and departed this life January 12, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Rev. Hall worked as a Master Welder and was employed with Union Carbide until his retirement. He was a 1964 graduate of Lincoln High School and an honorably discharged veteran of the US Marines.
Treasured Memories will forever linger in the hearts of his devoted wife, Caroline Norwood Hall; beloved daughters, Montrell Hall Lewis and Shetell Hall; grandchildren, Derrick Lewis, II, Jazmine Hansley, Ryleigh Webb and Malachi Holt; bonus children, Valerie Edwards, Larry Edwards (Sandy) and Darren Edwards; eight bonus grandchildren including a special bonus granddaughter, Jaspin Edwards; his siblings: Carrie Taylor, Shirley Foreman, McCoy Phillips, and Charles Mack Phillips; sister-in-law, Joyce Naborne; an aunt, Bertha Hall Irving; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
