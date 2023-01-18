Rev. Freddie Lee Hall

FRIENDSWOOD — Celebration of Life Services for Rev. Freddie Lee Hall will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM followed by services at 1:00 PM. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Graveside Services will be 11:00 AM Monday, January 23rd at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.

Rev. Hall was born July 26, 1946 in Galveston, Texas and departed this life January 12, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription