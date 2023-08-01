Retired First Sergeant John Johnny Hernandez

HITCHCOCK — On July 30, 2023, Retired U.S. Army First Sergeant John Hernandez, known fondly as Johnny, age 86, passed away peacefully at his residence in Bayou Vista, Texas surrounded by his family. Johnny was born on June 11, 1937, in Galveston, Texas he was the son of Eduardo and Angelita Hernandez. As a student, he attended and graduated from Alvin High School.
First Sergeant Hernandez enlisted in the United States Army in 1955, changing his life forever. While serving our country for 25 years, 1SG Hernandez traveled to Korea and Egypt. He retired in 1997 after serving our country honorably. Johnny considered his time in the Airborne Division to be the highlight of his military career. Johnny served as President of LULAC Council #151 and was a member of the American Legion. As an independent carpenter, he was a member of the Carpenter Union.
Johnny is preceded in death by both parents, siblings Gilbert and Hignio Hernandez, Antonia Villarreal and Francis Jiminez. Johnny is survived by his wi fe, Josefa "Josie" Hernandez, his daughter Jessica Castillo, step-daughters, Anna Mendoza and Amy Nino (Jerry) and step-sons, Florencio "Jr" Mendoza III and Steven Mendoza. He leaves precious memories with his grandchildren Mia and Romeo and also with Marcus, Tristin, Josie, Joshua, Mateo Steven Jr., Aviana, Brielle, Giovanni, Iliana; great-granddaughter Nayeli and a host of other extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin at 3PM, followed a service celebrating his life at 5PM, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Norris D. Burkley Professional Ser-vices, 426 Winnie Street, Galveston, TX 77550. Graveside service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Johnny's honor to the Alzheimer's Association.
Explore the history of Seawolf Park and the USS Cavalla, a World War II submarine lost in action. Located on Pelican Island, north of Galveston, Seawolf Park is a fisherman's paradise with historic landmarks, including the USS Stuart and the USS Cavalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.